Lou Crew Puts Bengals Defense On Offensive

"That's why me, Carlos and Carl, Kerry, were making so many plays," Hubbard said of his fellow ends Dunlap, Lawson and Wynn. "They were eating up double teams, knocking 800 pounds of offensive linemen back. I got my second sack because Billings and Josh were caving in the middle and there's no room for (Wilson) to step up, so it's stuff like that that people don't give credit to them for."

Funny how that works. When the tackles play well, nobody complains about the linebackers. They only used two backers Sunday, but Nick Vigil (one of his seven tackles went for a loss) and Preston Brown (he forced a huge fumble) drew only praise.

"They were flowing over freely because our D tackles were playing the doubles and scoops so well, they couldn't climb up," Hubbard translated.

But it was not only Hubbard's explosion off the edge in the pass rush that made him such a factor Sunday. It was his strength setting the edge against the run. Anarumo came back to how big of a factor Hubbard was in holding Seattle to less than half of last season's 160 yards per game.

"Play in and play out how he played against the tight end, because that is their number one run, trying to run the ball at him," Anarumo said. "They were the best in the league at doing it last year. When they ran their favorite run they didn't do anything. He was one of the big reasons why, playing the tight end, playing the six technique."

Estimable Bengals chronicler Paul Dehner Jr., of The Athletic thinks Hubbard may becoming a weapon like the Steelers' T.J. Watt. His two sacks, four QB hits and ten tackles indicate he may also be a modern Justin Smith, although he played less Sunday (81 percent) than Smith would since he regularly played 95 percent or better back in a different game. They play with similar tireless relentlessness, and while Smith hardly ever had that kind of a stat line (who does?), Smith was good for about seven sacks and 70 tackles a year. He was so good against both the run and pass that the 49ers turned him into a 3-4 tackle and he went to five Pro Bowls.

Now Anarumo has a big chess piece he can put anywhere on the board.

"Being multiple is really a big part of what he wants to do, and to just be able to be a moving piece and whatever job he tells me to do, to be able to do it, it kind of helps me stay on the field more and that's where I want to be," Hubbard said.

And Hubbard likes where this defense is, too. He can't even think about the implosions of last season.