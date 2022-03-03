Looking For "Glass-Eaters," Mirrors Bengals Quest To Beef Up Offensive Line

_The Bengals aren't looking to chase long-in-the-tooth offensive linemen on the market. If there's a guide, it's the signings on defense last year, where they signed no one older than 27.

"Any time you get a chance to improve the team, we'll take it. But you still have to develop. Development is a part of the league," Callahan said. "It's part of your team, it's how you get depth, it's how you get better. You usually have to do that with your young players … The defensive side of the ball is a good example of that. We signed some (veterans) and they came in and meshed really well (with the young players.)"

_Moving anyone, say Jonah Williams from left tackle to inside is challenging, particularly to center, but not deemed hair-brained by Pollack.

"I don't think anything is crazy talk," Pollack said. "You should always look to improve on wherever those discussions take you to think outside of the box to do stuff like that. Not at all (crazy)."

_If you're looking to plug in a rookie from the 2022 draft and forget about it, don't hold your breath. It's not like a decade ago, when the college game played a style more conducive for rookie offensive linemen breaking in almost immediately. Now it's flipped. Because colleges are basically playing seven-on-seven and throwing pretty much every play, it's the wide receivers who no longer need a year or two to get settled. They're coming out ready made while O-linemen have to grapple with new stances and sets.

"It's such a tough position to play," Tobin said. "There aren't enough superstars and top level guys to go around to 32 teams. There just aren't. There's not enough to service all the colleges. It's just a very demanding, tough position. It's big athletes, and those are the rarest people on the planet. So yes, we want big athletes, but we know that they're hard to come by and hard to find. It's our job to try to get the best ones that are available."