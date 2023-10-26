Game Within The Game: Bengals Elite LBs Meet 49ers

In this corner is the Bengals' Logan Wilson, one of the NFL's big-play middle linebackers. His nine career interceptions since he was drafted in 2020 leads all backers in the decade and he just picked up his fifth career sack against Seattle.

In that corner is the 49ers' two-time All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner, who in his sixth season is viewed as the best there is as he works on six career interceptions with 8.5 sacks. Last year, Warner and Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks were the only players with 120 tackles, 10 passes defensed, a sack, an interception, and forced fumble.

In this corner is "Playoff P," better known as Germaine Pratt, the Bengals' fifth-year backer who says he wakes up thinking about the ball with a combined 26 career touches of passes defensed (15), picks (four), forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (three) to go with 399 tackles.

In that corner is Dre Greenlaw, a 2019 Senior Bowl teammate of Pratt before they both donned No. 57 as quicksilver wingmen. Greenlaw has 19 career touches and 378 tackles.

"We're proud of our guys. You can compliment these other teams and the great players they have, and at the same time, be very thankful that we have the guys that we have," says Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "And I feel that about a lot of positions, Germaine and Logan and even the depth behind them, with all the guys that we have. We're very fortunate that we've got the group that we've got."

If the numbers are similar, Bettcher says so are the traits.