Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Featuring Star Bengals Players This Wednesday

The inaugural Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game takes place on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and 25 current and former Bengals players will be in attendance. Bengals players expected to be at the event include Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Dax Hill, Joseph Ossai, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt, B.J. Hill, Cal Adomitis, Hakeem Adeniji, Cordell Volson, Joe Bachie, Jake Browning, Mike Hilton, Keandre Jones, Michael J. Thomas, Cam Taylor-Britt, Trayveon Williams, Trenton Irwin, Drew Sample, Trent Taylor, Zach Carter, Ted Karras, Stanley Morgan and DJ Reader. Former Bengals player Giovani Bernard is also expected to be in attendance.

The event features a home run derby at 6 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Game at approximately 7:30 p.m. Gates open to the public at 5 p.m. with a pre-event party presented by Kettering Health on the Day Air Ballpark plaza at 4 p.m.

Fans attending can expect a great atmosphere with live on-field interviews, interactions with Bengals players in attendance and fun between innings. New fan experiences are available for fans with tickets to Wednesday's event to win including meet & greet, honorary coaches, team photo and the ultimate fan package.

The Celebrity Softball Game features a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation," a Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund that Wilson has worked closely with. The Foundation carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS. Fans can support "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation" by bidding on great raffle prizes during the event.