Quick Hits: Logan Wilson Appreciates Taylor-Made Defense; Battle's Tackling Leads To More Snaps; Injury Update as Hubbard Returns Limited For Bengals

INJURY UPDATE: Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday and could be in danger of missing his third straight game. Left end and run player supreme Sam Hubbard (ankle) went limited, cracking some hope he could return after missing the last two games foes rushed for 345 yards.

Also not working was cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) and it's been nearly a week since he got hurt in Baltimore. Nose tackle DJ Reader (illness) also didn't work. Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee) went limited after missing Thursday night.

Taylor kept it pretty vague on who looks good:" We'll see how the week goes for some of those guys. A couple of those guys that missed last week. I think it's all moving in a really good direction with them. We'll just kind of see where practice takes them this week."

NOT HIP TO IT: As for the controversy surrounding the type of tackle Wilson made, the enigmatic "hip-drop tackle," seems to be a mystery to players and coaches alike. And that includes Ravens premier linebacker Patrick Queen.

"We play football. We play a tackling sport. I don't think a hip-drop tackle is that bad of a thing," Queen told his website. "How else do you want us to tackle? Just let the guy run past you?"

Wilson pretty much said the same thing Wednesday.

"I honestly wasn't even sure what a hip-drop tackle was prior to that being brought to my attention after the game," Wilson said. "I guess it's something they're looking at (banning). It's hard in that position when you're trying to come from behind and just trying to find a way to bring him down.

"It's not like Mark Andrews is a small human. You're just trying to find a way to bring the guy down and I never wish that to happen to anyone. Whatever they decide to do with the hip-drop tackle going forward, we'll have to adjust. But it would make it a lot harder if that's what they decide to do."

And, after saying "there's not a better guy out there," than Wilson, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Wednesday also wondered about it all.