Logan Wilson And Germaine Pratt Extend Their Run Into Conversation For NFL's Best Backer Tandem

If Germaine Pratt is "Playoff P," then Logan Wilson is "Big Game Dub." Wilson and Pratt, married in the middle for at least four more seasons, are cut from the same burlap bag.

Neither of them would say 'Hat," if one was stuffed in his mouth.

"Ask them," said Bengals linebacker coach James Bettcher, the two-time NFL defensive coordinator who insists no other team has a tandem like his. "They write down how they're going to get better. 'Maybe my eyes, maybe my technique, or my fundamentals.' Constantly trying to sharpen."

In true Big Game Dub fashion, Wilson wouldn't give it up this week when asked if he'd share what he's working on:

"Nope, I'll keep it to myself."

But in the week the Bengals did plenty of talking by signing Wilson to a four-year extension a few months after his running mate signed up for three more, the equally spare-speaking Pratt cracked a window into their chemistry.

"We both love the game of football," Pratt said. "We both compete at a high level and each and every year we try to improve our game."

Nick Scott, the new Bengal and former Rams safety who had a close-up view of one of Wilson's momentous crunch-time plays, has no problem talking about some of the linebackers he's been around. In L.A., he played behind six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

"The biggest similarity between Logan, Pratt, and Bobby Wagner is their preseason anticipation and ball skills," Scott said. "What separated Bobby Wagner was his ability to cover and key the quarterback and I think Logan and Pratt both have that. These guys have that same kind of gene in them. The sky's the limit with them. We know they're good in the run game, but they can get the ball in coverage as well."

Their position has mushroomed in importance during the 2020s as the game has completed its wide-open transition from smash-mouth to mouth-opening. Wilson and Pratt are those rare 245-pound linebackers who can both cover the pass and fill the box on those occasional but pivotal runs.