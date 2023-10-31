Help Us Light Up The Jungle During Sunday Night Football!

Oct 31, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Before heading out to the Bills-Bengals game, make sure to download the Bengals app to be a part of gamedey!

Prior to player introductions, instructions will be displayed on the Paycor Stadium big screens. Watch the video below for full instructions – hold up your phone when prompted and you'll be a part of the show!

All fans must update the Bengals app in order to access game tickets and participate in the light show. When prompted on your phone, make sure to allow microphone and camera access as the light show will utilize these features.

New this year: You'll be able to participate in Cue Audio while also recording with your phone camera!

To participate, you will need one of these versions of the Bengals app: Android 3.5.5 or iOS 5.3.1

DOWNLOAD THE APP HERE

