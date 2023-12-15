Quick Hits: Bengals Ruler Of Jungle Leon Hall Raves Of Michigan Clone DJ Turner II; Matchups Galore Vs. Vikings; Jake Takes On One Of NFL's Most Daunting Blitzes

News Item: Leon Hall is Ruler of the Jungle at Paycor Stadium for Saturday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9 and NFL Network) against the Vikings.

OK kids, think about a cornerback as smooth as DJ Turner II, as physical as Cam Taylor-Britt, and as feisty and as savvy in the slot as Mike Hilton.

That would be Leon Lastarza Hall, one of the most underrated players in Bengals history who was a fixture on the corner for 121 games and nine seasons. You can't help but be reminded of Hall whenever you look at Turner, a polished rookie out of Michigan who has quickly acclimated to the starting lineup.

Sound familiar?

"That's how we do it. That's the standard at Michigan. There's something about that place up in Ann Arbor. It's a special place," said Hall with a smile Thursday as he visited old friend Nick Cosgray in the Bengals training room.

"I think he's playing really well. I watched him at Michigan and I love that he and (Michigan safety Dax Hill) are here. Great additions. I think (Turner) is doing really well. Especially the last few weeks, he's made some timely big-time plays for us which turned the momentum in our direction or toward the offense. He's been fun to watch."

Hall played as smoothly as they come. As smooth as Bengals play-by-play voice Dan Hoard's call of his pick-six in the 2012 Wild Card in Houston ("His second in three weeks"), so his take on Turner is striking.

"He looks great. He looks so comfortable out there, which I admire because I don't ever remember feeling how he looks out there," Hall said. "It wasn't as easy for me as he makes it look sometimes. Especially being so young."

If it sounds like Hall is watching "us," and "our," he is. He settled in Cincinnati with wife Jessica long ago and plans to have her, his three sons, and a nephew with him as he presides Saturday. The secondary coach at Cincinnati Country Day, Hall keeps tabs on his old team and his descendants in the defensive backfield. He thinks his kids might be wearing that old No. 29 now worn by Taylor-Britt. It won't be Sunday because Taylor-Britt is on injured reserve.

"One of my favorites. He's fun to watch," Hall said. "He seems like he's one of these guys that just loves to play the game. If he had to pay to play, he'd be one of these guys doing the same thing out there. He's a playmaker. And, I like his number."

Hall says he had plenty of fun playing here (he finished in 2018 in Oakland with old friend Paul Guenther), but one interception stands out. From 2009 in the next-to-last game of the season at Paycor.