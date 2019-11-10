Lamar Throws Wrench Into Bengals First Half, 28-10

Last month, the Bengals couldn't stop the option. In the first half Sunday, they couldn't stop the tight ends. The Ravens went up 21-3 on a drive Nick Boyle was uncovered for 25 yards and Mark Andrews beat linebacker Preston Brown down the seam for a 17-yard touchdown with 9:28 left in the half. At that point Boyle had 60 yards and Andrews 42 yards. Boyle added a 35-yarder when Pratt and Brown jumped Andrews and safety Jessie Bates III got burned when tried to break it up, but missed the tackle and Boyle took. The Bengals went with three safeties on the first snap and Jackson went deep as rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown got behind little-used safety Brandon Wilson as well as cornerback B.W. Webb for 49 yards. Then on the next snap Jackson rolled out and threw across his body and Andrews beat the linebackers for a 19-yard gain and after two plays Jackson had a first-and-goal. Two players later he had a touchdown on a two-yard flip to Andrews working against goal-line backer LaRoy Reynolds. Three passes. Three completions. 7-0 2:42 into the game.