La'el Collins: Bengals' New Tackle Celebrates His Anchor On Father's Day Weekend

There's the purpose from that long ago July. Her son thinks the ring is here.

He's one of the newest Bengals but he is no stranger. Bengals offensive line coach, Frank Pollack is one of the most influential coaches he's ever had going all the way back to his rookie year in Dallas when he came into his own on that remarkable play he pancaked not one but two Pro Bowlers in Seattle's Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas and Pollack swears by that chemistry-changing ferocious leadership.

Wille Anderson, the Bengals franchise right tackle, is a mentor. Paul Alexander, who coached Anderson in Cincinnati and Collins in Dallas, has immense regard for not only Collins' talent but his passionate, violent approach in both practice and games.

So meet Loyetta Collins and her Old-New Testament. "Spare the road and spoil the child."

"Zero tolerance," La'el Collins says.

It was in middle school, the days he remembers standing at a bus stop and watching a SWAT team sweep through. Once, he remembers going to his grandfather's house fearing his mother would use the rod. He advised La'el to grab the belt the next time and when he tried, her stare froze him and he ran out of the house.

"She told me, 'You have to come back,' and when I did she told my grandfather to take me for a few days because he told me to grab the belt," La'el Collins says.

Loyetta: "When he graduated eighth grade, we were standing shoulder to shoulder. I was always taught, 'Spare the rod, spoil the child.' … You're going to respect your parent. You're going to respect the position of authority that God gave me. I love you. I'll do anything in the world. But don't cross those lines. He got out of line a few times, but not too often because I didn't spare the rod."

They're not sure exactly how many jobs she worked. She did a few of them at the same time. Everything from driving Dominoes to being a prison guard and in between from working security at a casino to hauling whatever she could in the shift-stick truck

"For a while," says La'el Collins, who can still see the truck picking him up after school, "it was our only transportation."