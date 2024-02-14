From Walk-On Player To Hands-On Coach, Kovacs Takes Over Bengals Safeties: 'No One Was Going To Outwork Jordan'

"One of the things that Coach Harbaugh said to me my first day of coaching was, 'You're a former player, you played a lot of college ball, you played in the NFL, you're always going to draw on your playing experiences as a coach," Kovacs says. "I don't think I totally understood what he meant until I tried to put myself in the player's shoes and coach from that.

"When I was coaching the D-line, it was really hard for me to do that because I hadn't really ever played the position. When I was coaching linebackers, even, it's kind of, 'How would I see this if I were a linebacker?' because I was rarely in those positions."

The ability to learn the front seven has helped him sharpen his skills in the back end. Plus, Anarumo says his playing career as a safety should smooth any transition.

"One hundred percent," Anarumo says. "Just what you want. He was always paying attention to everything around him. So what he's done here hasn't surprised me."

Now his own room is what's always been his room.

"Safety to me is just riding a bike. I found myself just coaching drills when I have done a little bit of work with the safeties or the back end and it just feels so natural and easy," Kovacs says. "I'm excited about that because I know what's being coached in that room.

"When it comes to run fits or when it comes to coverage or underneath droppers, I know where they're going to be. And that helps me coach these guys. I know when they're spilling vs. when they're boxing it to us. I know what they're counting on from us. And it's a good perspective."

Lou Kovacs, an Oregon Municipal Court Judge just outside Toledo, played what he once called "mop-up duty," for Michigan at the dawn of the '80s before he turned to the law. Jordan's brother is a lawyer. So is his wife. Jordan ended up in the lane of his mother, a Toledo school teacher.

Still, he's in a court heavy with public opinion. The departure of long-time safeties coach Robert Livingston puts Kovacs in front of a room under the microscope. As young as it is talented, the Bengals safeties are coming off a season that saw them as the last line of a defense that allowed an uncharacteristic amount of explosive plays.

He's been entrusted with polishing two Draft Day jewels in 2022 first-rounder Dax Hill and 2023 third-rounder Jordan Battle, their de facto rookie of the year.

If anyone knows how Anarumo wants safety to be played, it is Kovacs, a Dolphins backup when Anarumo was the coordinator and the secondary coach.