Knee-Jerk Reaction: Lawson, Rodney Star in Comeback Games

The most excited, of course, was his Sooners soulmate, No. 1 back Joe Mixon, given the night off as Taylor flashed some Sean McVay and showed some pre-season deference to his bell cow. As always, Mixon was right there when Anderson came to the sidelines.

"He's been in my ear ever since I got here," Anderson said. "He's kept me motivated, saying positive things. He'll tell me when I do something wrong. He'll say, 'This is how we need to fix it.' He's been great. Same old Joe. He's just excited for me."

Same old Carl. Giving estimable left tackle fits. How's this for a two-play sequence in the middle of the second quarter? Lawson shot past Solder straight into the back of Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, sending the ball flying on a sack strip recovered by the Giants. On the next snap, third-and-16, Lawson jacked Solder back near Jones and nearly had another sack, but Jones got rid of a 27-yard bomb an instant before. Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham thought Solder might have got away with a hold.

"That's a secret we were waiting to unleash," Taylor said. "But, yeah, he's looked really healthy. He thinks it's the best he's felt in a long time. It's really good to have him back on the field."

That's because no one has come close to blocking Lawson in training camp.