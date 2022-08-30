Kevin Huber Wins Job And Bengals Record As He Pursues Punting At 40

Kevin Huber got the call Tuesday morning that he was coming back for his franchise-record 208th game as the Bengals' homegrown punter, but he's still hoping his 14th season isn't his last.

Huber, 37, won a tight call over first-year challenger Drue Chrisman and draws, of all teams, the Steelers in the Sept. 11 opener at Paycor Stadium. Huber has fired 140 punts at the Steelers for 6,402 yards, his most against any team, and in the process got an infamous broken jaw in 2013.

"It's cool that it comes against a team I've got a lot of punts against and a lot of history," Huber said.

Huber, Cincinnati all the way as a product of McNicholas High School and the University of Cincinnati, knows what breaking Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Riley's record means. But it's not why he's gunning to keep kicking until he's 40.

"It would be cool to get that, but we're all professional athletes that have a big competitive side," Huber said. "Knowing I'm still able to play at a high level, that was the driving force.

"(Forty years old) is something that I think would be another nice milestone to have."