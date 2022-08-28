Roster Glance: Bengals Sift Through Plethora Of Options With Final Cuts At Hand

All eyes are on that left guard battle with Volson and Carman. After Volson got all 62 snaps last Sunday in New York when Carman had COVID, Carman got all of Saturday's 60 snaps against the Rams while Volson didn't play.

Although Carman gave up a sack and was called for a hold, he appeared to play pretty well other than that and had PFF's second-best run blocking grade on the team behind right tackle Hakeem Adeniji. There seems to be momentum indicating Volson is going to get the nod against the Steelers, but someone forgot to tell Carman. He appeared to step up, although it seems like considering Volson took all the first-team snaps against the Rams in the two joint practices, he's the guy.

With Collins getting back last week after dealing with a back issue, the Bengals have to make sure they're covered at tackle. Smith, Adeniji and Prince would certainly do that and give them ten, although it remains to be seen how they'll handle Prince (out for a few weeks with a bicep issue) at the final cut. And, in the end, do they keep nine if deemed they need more help at some other spot?

The newest Bengal, Gilliam, played all 60 snaps at right and impressed them. Since he came over from the Steelers last week, everyone is guessing they'll keep him around in some form for the week of the opener.

DEFENSIVE LINE (15)

T D.J. Reader (7), E Trey Hendrickson (6), E Sam

Hubbard (5), T B.J. Hill (5), DE Noah Spence (5), T Josh Tupou (5), E Khalid

Kareem (3), E Raymond Johnson III, E Joseph Ossai (2), E Cam Sample (2), T

Tyler Shelvin (2), T Domenique Davis (1), T Zach Carter (R), E Jeffrey Gunter

(R), T Tariqous Tisdale (R).

They've got six talented edgers, which is usually one too many. But with Kareem dealing with a hamstring issue, that may open the door for the seventh-rounder Gunter, coming off a very impressive preseason. He came into Saturday with a sack and two batted passes and added another QB hit against the Rams. After the game he said he hoped he had shown enough. He probably has.

His buddy Carter, the third-rounder, certainly has. He got a sack-and-strip Saturday (grading out as PFF's top Bengals' D-lineman) after racking up five tackles, a tipped pass and two hurries in the previous two games. It looks like he's Hill's backup at the three technique.

The thing is, Carter is smart enough to know he doesn't have all the experience he's going to need.

"I feel like I was solid. I'm still learning and growing," Carter said after the game of his preseason "I could be much better, honestly. I feel like I made some plays out there. I have to clean up some things. The biggest thing for me is I have to play better with my hands, have a better base, play more stout in the run game. I have to finish more of my rushes out there."

But they like the guy.

In pursuit of finding a fifth tackle Saturday, they played the heck out of Shelvin (34) snaps and Davis (32). PFF graded Shelvin higher against the run and Davis higher against the pass. If they deem one of them is good enough, they figure to keep 10 linemen. If not, do they keep looking or stick with nine?

LINEBACKERS (9)

Germaine Pratt (4), Joe Bachie (3), Markus Bailey

(3), Akeem Davis-Gaither (3), Clay Johnston (3), Logan Wilson (3), Keandre Jones (2), Tegray Scales (1),

Clarence Hicks (R).

With damn near 30 tackles in the three games, how is Johnston not the fifth backer behind Pratt, Wilson, Davis-Gaither and Bailey?

Jones certainly made a great run to overtake him Saturday with nine tackles of his own and had PFF's third highest grade on the Bengals defense against the Rams. But Johnston also has an impressive resume from late last season after the Bengals picked him up waivers and he became a special teams staple down the stretch. Jones certainly has made it interesting.