Ken Riley Takes His Place In The Sun At Pro Football Hall Of Fame: 'He Made Everyone Better'

BREEDEN: "He taught me how to play cornerback in the NFL. I had to learn from Kenny and Lemar (Parrish, the other starting cornerback when Breeden broke in.) Mostly Kenny. Maybe it was because he was a quarterback it was his nature to help people as much as he could. He helped me from the beginning.

"The amazing thing about the Ken Riley story is how he made that transition from quarterback to cornerback. It not only showcased his athleticism, but you have to tackle people. Be aggressive and hit people. Not everybody would do that. Wow, he had to be a tough type of quarterback to make that jump."

"He wasn't a yeller and a screamer. I could do that. You need that calming influence in the locker room. That's where the quarterback comes from. If you're playing quarterback, you can't be raving. You have to go to the next play. But he talked. He just wasn't flashy … There is a truth that the more outrageous and demonstrative you are, you get attention. You know how Lemar was, he let you know when he made a great play. Kenny wasn't doing any of that. I remember one time hearing Lemar talking to a group of us and he said even though he played only half a season, he knew was going to make the Pro Bowl. And Kenny never made one when he also deserved it."

BARBARA RILEY: I didn't look at the

football part of the man. I looked at the man himself. I wasn't in love with what he was doing. Because he was playing football. There was nothing like that. I always looked at the man and not what he was doing. We grew together. He was quiet. He was a God-fearing man. It was his personality.

"He proposed around Christmas of 1968. Then in '69 he called me and said the Cincinnati Bengals had drafted him. The first thing I said was, 'Who are the Cincinnati Bengals?' I had never heard of them. It was their second year. I had heard of the Green Bay Packers. He never discussed that (football)part, even with family or his closest friends.

"I said, 'Well, you always have your education if things don't work out.' That's how I looked at it. Just as casual as that. I always looked at football as his job. And I wouldn't tell people what he did unless they asked me. If they didn't ask me, I didn't say anything. Same with the children."

REGGIE WILLIAMS: "There were a lot of things unresolved when Kenny came out of college. It was the spring after Martin Luther King Jr. got killed. There were race riots across the country. It was very important for athletes to be teammates, for black and white to get along. It took special leaders like Ken Riley to make it a non-issue.

"During the pandemic, I went to Ken Riley's funeral and I was very, very pleased to see Kenny Anderson there. It's one of those situations where it's like he represented the white players of Cincinnati without really trying to, but it was just something that showed the great side of Kenny Anderson that he showed up for Ken Riley's funeral."