Hall Quick Hits: Ken Riley's Winning Bust-ed Coverage; Marvin Sighting; Hall-of-Famers Pay 65 Respects

ALUMNI BASH: Curtis was there Saturday and so was the man who threw him 51 touchdown passes as they formed one of the greatest tandems in NFL history. Ken Anderson spoke for his teammates when he took the mike and after he spoke Ken Riley II pointed at him and said, "He's next."

For the second straight year, Anderson is one of the Hall's 12 senior finalists on tap for discussion Aug. 22. If he's one of the top three, he would virtually be assured enshrinement. Hall-of-Famer linebacker Robert Brazille, another esteemed Oiler, is pushing both Bengal Andersons. He coached Bengals right tackle Willie Anderson as a youth in Mobile, Ala. Willie Anderson has made the 15 modern-era finals the last two years.

A group of alumni bussed up from Paycor Stadium Saturday morning, making for one of the more memorable road trips in Bengals history. About 25 were on the bus and that included Jim Anderson, the longest-serving Bengals assistant coach who joined the team a year after Riley retired in 1983. But he got on the bus.

"I had a chance early in my career with the Bengals to sit down and talk philosophy with him and I value that experience," Anderson said. "Before you even met Ken Riley, Paul Brown would talk about how he tackled receivers. That special knack of going under and (Brown) would go, 'Shsswew.' He would talk about how DBs should approach and make tackles on wide receivers."

There were a lot of Riley stories on the bus. "It's a great opportunity for camaraderie with guys past and present … Riding that bus, it's another special moment in time." Here's one Anderson had heard before but liked hearing it again because it says so much about the player and the man:

"A particular player, he would get excited and Kenny would say, 'Just relax. Just settle down. You know what's coming. We'll respond to it and go from there.' He was a calming force on the defense and wasn't a rah-rah guy. He said things softly, but carried a big stick."

NO SNAKES: Barbara Riley, Ken's widow, was the star of the show. Just like her husband. Quiet, unassuming, but clearly in charge of her big loving family. She smiled as she looked at a menu that included "Python," a nod to a family tradition of an exotic dish to go with Thanksgiving dinner.

But truth be told, the man nicknamed "Rattler," couldn't get through one bite of a Rattlesnake dinner years ago.