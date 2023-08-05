Ken Riley's Rattler-Fest At Pro Football Hall of Fame: "It's Been A Long Time Coming, But Dad, You Made It'

Griffin had to be one of at least 40 teammates that made the trip. No surprise to Curtis, the game-changing receiver and Riley's fellow Bengals Ring of Honor member. NBC-TV's Cris Collinsworth, Curtis tag-team partner on the Bengals first Super Bowl team, has been telling people all week up here how Riley gave him advice after every route in practice. But Riley was doing that to Curtis a decade before.

"Hey, Rook," Curtis recalled in the Canton sunshine. "He saw I was lining up in a three-point stance with my head down. So he would tap me on the helmet. 'Head up, Rook Head up.' That's the kind of guy he was. Team guy. That's why you're going to see a lot of guys here. It's a little bittersweet. But he's looking down and he sees us."

Curtis came from California. Tight end Rodney Holman, who played with him just two years, came from Louisiana.

"Senior statesman. Very highly respected," Holman said. "He'd see a veteran riding a rookie and he'd tell them to cut it out. Everybody listened to him."

Leapin' Lemar roomed with Ken Riley for eight years and he came from Atlanta. He may be the biggest reason Riley never made a Pro Bowl. While both men dominated the Bengals corner in the '70s, Parrish, the flashy punt returner, went to six Pro Bowls. But they remained roommates, the NFL's version of "The Odd Couple."

"I was kind of flamboyant. He was laid back," Parrish said. "But we always respected each other. There was always nothing but love. We were perfect for each other."

Riley II and his family struck the perfect chord Saturday as they honored a quiet but influential man. In a video presentation, mom and widow Barbara fought back tears. After losing her husband three years ago, Saturday was both joyous and heartbreak.

"He left all his sweat and energy in every game. He put his best foot forward and now we're so proud of him. So proud of him," she said, letting the tears come. "I wish he could have been here for himself to complete his circle, but he's here now."