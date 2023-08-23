Ken Anderson's Hall of Fame Bid Put On Hold For Another Year

Aug 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Ken Anderson 053023
Luke Johnson
Bengals Legend Ken Anderson visits during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The only eligible quarterback with four NFL passing titles not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame must wait another year. 

Bengals inaugural Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson made it to the senior committee's final meeting for the second straight year, but again couldn't advance out of the field of 12 to gain the golden ticket that virtually assures enshrinement.

That went to the trio of Broncos linebacker and 1978 Defensive Player of the Year Randy Gradishar, two-time All-Pro Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael, and Art Powell, an AFL wide receiver who led the league in yards twice.  

They advance to January's final ballot needing 80 percent of the vote from the 50-member selection panel, where Bengals.com has a vote. The last time a senior nominee didn't win election was a dozen years ago.

Anderson's late Super Bowl VXI teammate Ken Riley took the route to his induction earlier this month at the Canton, Ohio shrine and Bengaldom had been hoping to reunite the two in the gallery of busts.

 Anderson, who attended Riley's induction and watched a Bengals practice last week wearing a Ken Riley 2023 Hall of Fame hat, has been here before. He was also a two-time modern-era finalist in the 1990s and still continues to draw support from historians and Hall of Fame voters.

Bengals Ring of Honor right tackle Willie Anderson, who has reached the finals of the last two modern-era ballots  for candidates who have been retired 25 years or less, begins another bid next month when the preliminary ballot is released.

Related Content

news

Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 23

Five observations from Dan Hoard after Wednesday's training camp practice.
news

Joe Mixon's Leadership Style On Display As Bengals Offensive Line Bonds

Cordell Volson, the Bengals' gargantuan and gifted left guard, couldn't quite digest what someone had just relayed to him. Joe Mixon says Volson can be a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer even though he's just two years into his career.
news

Setting The Scene: Bengals at Commanders for Week 3 of the 2023 Preseason

The Bengals wrap up their preseason slate on Saturday when they take on the Washington Commanders at FedExField.
news

How To Watch Bengals at Commanders for Week 3 of the 2023 Preseason

Advertising