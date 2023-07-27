Ken Anderson Makes Hall of Fame Senior Finals For Second Straight Year

Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson is one of five returning finalists to the dozen who are now before the Pro Football Hall of Fame seniors committee.

Anderson, the only man to win at least four NFL passing titles not in the Hall of Fame, has again survived the gauntlet that last year yielded induction for Super Bowl XVI teammate Ken Riley. The 12-person committee meets Aug. 22 to cut the field to three, which pretty much guarantees election when the full 49-member board of selectors meets in January.

Anderson, perennial Pro Bowl linebackers Maxie Baughan and Randy Gradishar, as well well as Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and Rams defensive back Eddie Meador, all made the finals last year when Riley, Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley and Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko were in the final three and went on to be selected for the Aug. 5 induction at the Canton, Ohio, shrine