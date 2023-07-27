Ken Anderson Makes Hall of Fame Senior Finals For Second Straight Year

Jul 27, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Bengals Legend Ken Anderson visits during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson is one of five returning finalists to the dozen who are now before the Pro Football Hall of Fame seniors committee.

Anderson, the only man to win at least four NFL passing titles not in the Hall of Fame, has again survived the gauntlet that last year yielded induction for Super Bowl XVI teammate Ken Riley. The 12-person committee meets Aug. 22 to cut the field to three, which pretty much guarantees election when the full 49-member board of selectors meets in January.

Anderson, perennial Pro Bowl linebackers Maxie Baughan and Randy Gradishar, as well well as Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and Rams defensive back Eddie Meador, all made the finals last year when Riley, Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley and Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko were in the final three and went on to be selected for the Aug. 5 induction at the Canton, Ohio, shrine

Newcomers are wide receivers Otis Taylor, running back Roger Craig, cornerback Albert Lewis, offensive lineman Joe Jacoby, defensive tackle Steve McMichael and two-way players Art Powell and Al Wistert.

