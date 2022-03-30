Katie Blackburn's State Of The Bengals: 'We Have Something To Keep Shooting For' 

PALM BEACH, Fla. _ The Bengals have owned the early Zooming '20s with three of their best free-agent classes, their two best drafts, screeching social media analytics, a Super Bowl appearance and a stirring Ring of Honor ceremony highlighting a glittering revamp of the Paul Brown Stadium experience.

But Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn held her cards close Wednesday when asked about plans for 2022 during an interview with members of the Bengals media that made the trip to the NFL owners annual meeting.

Speaking in a hallway of The Breakers Wednesday morning before heading back to Cincinnati, she allowed there'll be a second Ring of Honor induction this season and the first draft party at PBS since 2019.

"There's some other things we're looking at that I think will be interesting, but it's not quite timely to share yet," Blackburn said.

Usually Bengals president Mike Brown talks to the Cincy media at the end of the meetings, but he didn't make the trip and Blackburn came in out of the bullpen. Brown, 86, is fine, but this week is another example of his plan of stepping back but not down while his daughter has assumed more of the day-to-day operations. She's savoring what the Super Bowl run meant to her father.

"He worked so hard for so long trying to do things the right way. He's never thinking just Bengals, he's thinking for the overall NFL all the time," Blackburn said. "It was great to see us get a chance to enjoy the season and all the things you're trying to do all the time almost come to a complete fruition."

Blackburn has been overseeing the day-to-day business for pretty much the last decade and a half, but she consults daily with her father. She had to smile when asked about his statement of a few years back that he was going to step back because he still has the final say and sits in on all the football meetings.

"He's said that for 25 years," Blackburn said. "He is involved. He's down at the stadium every day. Every day. We keep him involved in everything, get his input on everything, but the rest of us are out there doing more and more reporting back to him rather than him doing it and reporting to us. But he has an active interest in everything that's happening, and he has great insight from all of his experience. And he still wants to be part of everything that's going on, which makes me happy."