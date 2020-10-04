Just A Couple of Joes Give Bengals, Burrow First Victory

It was Mixon's 10th career 100-yard game, the first of this season and the second-highest of his four seasons as Burrow presided over season-highs in 33 points and 506 yards on 23 of 36 passing for a 92.6 passer rating making him the first rookie quarterback to pass for 300 yards in three straight games.

Mixon ripped off their longest run of the season to put the Bengals up 17-13 just three minutes into the second half. With help from wide receiver Tyler Boyd (seven catches for 90 more yards) sealing the right edge, Mixon just took off down the outside and was gone on a 34-yard romp. It helped that cornerback Chris Claybrooks jumped inside and there was nobody behind him to make up the mistake.

Mixon also had a 14-yard catch in the drive as he leaked out of the backfield and accelerated down the sideline. He came into the game with seven catches and by the time he scored that third touchdown with 8:28 left in the third quarter he had five for 55 and finished with six catches for 30 yards and an all purpose day of 181 yards