Bengals NT Josh Tupou Steps Up In New Role, But Can't Celebrate First NFL Sack With Concern For Tua

It's so unfortunate that people are finding out about the 6-3, 340-pound Tupou this way. He's 28 and climbed from college free agency, the practice squad and the pandemic. Health reasons and wanting to spend more time with his family in California were reasons for his 2020 opt-out. He also got closer to getting his communications degree from Colorado in on-line courses.

He returned last season to be a key contributor with 410 snaps on an AFC championship defense that ranked fifth against the run last year and is holding teams to 3.8 yards per this season. Pro scouting director Steven Radicevic, who scouted him out of Colorado, calls him "DJ Tupou."

"I love how he plays. He makes my job easier," said starting three technique B.J. Hill. "When he's in the game, I'm confident in him. I know he's going to do his job. I was so happy for him for his first sack."

Also getting increased time is third-rounder Zach Carter, who has been coached up well by defensive line coach Marion Hobby after coming in primarily known as a pass rusher.

"You can't replicate the impact of (Reader) on a game," Tupou said. "It's more a group effort by me and some of the young guys until he comes back. Zach has played well. He's a strong kid. He's smart. When the lights are on he doesn't shy away from it.

"I think he's going to be a great player. He's young, but he'll get more time now and that's good. He'll have experience. Coach Hobby does a good job teaching him on technique as far as the running game and he's getting better."

Tupou is one of six players still left on the active roster who played for both Taylor and head coach Marvin Lewis: Tupou, Bates, Hubbard, punter Kevin Huber, wide receiver Tyler Boyd, running back Joe Mixon. And he's not always the strong, silent type, according to Taylor.