Joseph Ossai Rushes To Next Play On Bengals Edge With Respect Of Old Foe Orlando Brown Jr.

How about the play before the last play? Second-and-four from the Bengals 47 with 21 seconds left?

Ossai, as he did on the first third down the week before in the AFC Divisional win in Buffalo where he helped set the tone with a pressure of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, lined up inside, split left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey and harassed Mahomes into an incompletion. Complete with the CBS crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo raving about the game Ossai was having.

"Vaguely. Vaguely," says Ossai when asked if he remembers that one. "That play is kind of overshadowed in my mind.'

Pro Football Focus isn't vague. It ranked him the Bengals' top pass rusher in the game with four pressures. The last hit on Mahomes?

His new teammate could see what was going on. Orlando Brown had lined up against him back in Cincinnati on Dec. 4. The Bengals, trying to stay even in the AFC North race with the Ravens, were locked in another blood feud with the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium. Cincy led, 27-24, with 4:09 left, but the ubiquitous Mahomes had the ball on the Bengals 33 and needed just three yards on third down.

But there was Ossai, now lined up outside over Brown as linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither moved up near him to show blitz. But Davis-Gaither dropped into a zone and Ossai tore inside after catching Brown in a vertical set as Mahomes fled the pocket. But Ossai didn't give up and followed, lunging through the air to tackle him by an ankle for maybe their biggest sack of the year because the Chiefs missed the field goal and never got the ball back.

That's what made the play. Not his initial step past Brown, but the second effort on the rebound.

"I was mugged up on 59 (Davis-Gaither) in a three-man front," Brown says. "I was in a situation where I thought it was two-on-two and it ended up being a one-on-one. He made a hell of an inside move and his hustle made the play at the end of the game.

"I think that's a guy that plays with a lot of effort, a lot of passion. It hurt him a little bit in the game in Kansas City, but ultimately it's the same reason he was able to make that play on me in the (first) game to end the game … I'm sure he won't let it happen again … But that's who he is as a player. He's super, super athletic, plays and works really hard. I've got a ton of respect for him and his approach."

It's another black-and-orange year. You know, because Ossai's new teammate no longer has to worry about this scouting report:

"Athletic guy," recalls Brown of those two weeks of preparation, "who has really good moves and really good feel for the pass rush."

You know it's new because Ossai tells you.