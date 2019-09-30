Jordan Back On O-Line As Bengals Try To Jump-Start Run

Jordan's matchup against the Steelers' always formidable front comes in an uncharacteristic moment in the rivalry where the Pittsburgh defense is ranked 28th against the run and 31st against the pass. The Bengals came into Heinz trying to jump-start their offense (ranked 25th in scoring) by resurrecting the league's last-ranked run game.

That may be all in the attempts. Since running back Joe Mixon's rookie season in 2017 the Bengals are 6-1 when he gets at least 20 carries. In the last 16 years the Bengals have rushed it against the Steelers 25 times in nine games and they are 5-4.