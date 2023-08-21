Quick Hits: Joe 'One Rep' Burrow Looks "Great'; Awuzie, Wilcox Return To Bengals' Team Drills

_Taylor says as the backup quarterback derby comes to a head this week, he'll still split the reps for Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian. But not the halves in Saturday's preseason finale (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Washington. They'll still play about the same, Taylor said, but noting that the Bengals had the ball for 8:44 lin last Friday night's first half in Atlanta, he'll split it by series to they get about the same time, He wants quarterback Reid Sinnet to get in for his first action this preseason and maybe before the fourth quarter.

"That race is not over yet. We've talked to both those guys. We'll keep that in-house where it stands today and let them get through this game," Taylor said. "That decision has not been made. But we've got three days of work left this week and then we've got a game and then we have to make that decision. We've communicated with those guys where things are right now. I'll keep it internal for the time being. But certainly after this game, we have to make a decision because time is running out.

_At 27 with seven years in the league, running back Joe Mixon is the longest-tenured Bengal behind wide receiver Tyler Boyd. He says two of the younger backs, third-year Chris Evans and rookie Chase Brown, have told him that before they got here their coaches put them through the Joe Mix jump-cut drills.

"I'm still trying to figure it out my damn self, but it's cool. It's a cool thing to see," Mixon said. "They called me either young OG or Unc (Uncle), so it's cool, taking on that role."

_Taylor said defensive tackle B.J. Hill had lower body soreness Sunday that's going to keep him out but not for long. He said offensive lineman Cody Ford and cornerback Marvell Tell III are in concussion protocol and that cornerback DJ Turner was sore after Friday night's game and is going to be kept out awhile, but it's not serious.