Joe Mixon Seeks To Re-Write Bengals Record Book

Joe Mixon, who says he's got at least five years in the tank, wants to spend them all in Cincinnati. That should give him plenty of gas to reach one of his goals and pass Corey Dillon and James Brooks to become the Bengals all-time leading rusher.

Brooks, one of the first of the mighty mite Pro Bowl backs who could also be a Pro Bowl receiver during the '80s, is in his corner. He told Mixon so before a practice at this week's training camp.

"You don't find that many guys that can run the ball, take the pounding, plus catch the ball and block, and he can do all that," says Brooks, who turns 65 later this year.

He really should be on an AARP cover because he looks like he did when he went to four Pro Bowls as one the most versatile running backs ever. Think Marshall Faulk 20 years before Marshall Faulk.

"I think (Mixon is) a heck of a back. I like his versatility," Brooks says. "I told him, 'Keep doing what you're doing. Believe in yourself. Because I believe in you.'"

Mixon, who turned 27 last week, believes he can eclipse Dillon's 8,061 and Brooks' 6,447 yards. And with 5,378 of his own, he can move past Brooks this year with a replica of his 1,168-yard season in 2018 that won the AFC rushing title. That would come a year after he broke the club record for most catches by a running back once held by Brooks and later Giovani Bernard.

"I remember Corey when he was with the Patriots," Mixon says. "It's great to be able to be in the same conversation with these guys. I have nothing but appreciation for the way he ran the ball."

When asked if expects a bigger role without his close friend and long-time backup Samaje Perine, Mixon recalls 2021. When the Bengals went to the Super Bowl and he was named to the Pro Bowl with a career-high 1,205 yards on a career-high 294 carries.

"Look at the year we went to the Super Bowl. That's literally what you'll see this year. If not more. You'll see more," says Mixon, who has just 64 NFL carries behind him on the roster."But I've always had a big role in this offense. That will never change. At least while I'm here. But at the same time, I'll just try to be the best player out there. To help my team win."

He also wants all the Bengals rushing records. Plus, the touchdown record. He's 20 shy of the 70 racked up by another big back, Pete Johnson. He shakes his head at the CW that drones about an NFL running back's best years are behind him at say, age 28 or 30.