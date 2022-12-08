Bengals Notebook: Mixon, Perine Step Back Into Roles; Ja'Marr Critiques Chase; The Art Of Ball Security

"A very outgoing guy. A lot different than what I was. What I am," Perine said before practice. "That seemed to work for us. I guess you could say opposites attract. He's the outgoing one. He's the one that will talk to you and I'll just be sitting back and listening. It works great. He gets all the attention and I (don't)."

His efforts have brought the unwanted attention, but they've also thrown light on the Bengals' emerging running game fueled by a revamped offensive line now finding its footing. After the Halloween loss in Cleveland, the Bengals were at 3.5 yards per rush. In the last four games, they are 4.5 and the credit is going to fewer zone runs and more power, downhill plays.

Just look at the Twitter shot of Perine and the offensive line wearing its "Angry Runs" T-Shirt. Perine says he's trying to get at least four or five yards a shot and you know the O-line loves that.

"It fits what our O-line does," Perine said. "They're great off the ball opening up run lanes and just downhill running. I feel like that's how our O-line is built and it's working, so keep doing it."

Those who have been watching Perine since he arrived in 2020 can't be surprised. He's got 4.6 yards per on his 192 carries as a Bengal and his 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown off a screen pass turned around last year's AFC championship game.

"You talk about consistency, so it's so critical to have guys like that on the team that whatever you ask them to do, you know that they're going to understand what you're asking, and they're going to do it to their full potential," Taylor said. "Whether it's in special teams, protection, or catching the football in the backfield, we've been getting first and second down carries by Samaje. You're always getting his best in that consistency and that's what we appreciate."

What Perine doesn't appreciate is small talk. Make that any kind of talk. Here's a guy, a self-acknowledged "introvert," that can't stand the limelight, and in one of his first games as a freshman he smashed the NCAA rushing record that he's been holding for eight years.

"They had me sitting in the interview, but it was in the auditorium full of cameras and people. It was awful," Perine said. "(The attention for the record) never really went away until I left (two years later). We live in the Norman area in the offseason. They're used to seeing me around town for the most part. Unless like last year when we made the run to the Super Bowl. They say hi and wave. That's fine. If one person asks for a picture, everybody wants one. Try to avoid that at all cost."