Quick Hits: Bengals Mix (on) It Up With 1-2 Punch In Backfield; Injury Update; Burrow Squeegees Windows

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan likes the idea of keeping both guys fresh in December and January believes you can wed that to the concept of running backs of wanting enough carries to get into a rhythm.

"I think there's a way for both. I do think there are times when guys get hot and they start to feel it and you just keep giving them the ball," Callahan said this week. "Or if they're having a good day on the ground. You kind of know early on when guys are feeling it. It's not every game, but there is definitely times when you stay with the guy that's really rolling if you if you're rotating guys in and out.

"I think most backs would prefer to take all the carries. That's just usually how they are. But for load management and division of labor and all that, you need guys to take carries off each other if you're trying to make it all the way through the end of the year."

Before the Pittsburgh game, Mixon waxed poetically about how much he likes playing in the cold weather and December is his best month for most yards and best yards per carry at 4.6. Six of his first nine 100-yard games came in December, two of them against the Browns. None since 2019, so he's anxious.

"We got five more opportunities to go out there," Mixon said. "I'm definitely going to stay optimistic, my teammates forever are optimistic in me and what we can do … Each week is going to get bigger and bigger, as much as people thought last week was this one just got bigger. We've just got to come out here and take care of business on Sunday."

Mixon has been watching. He knows how well the offense has played the last two games, keeping it for pretty much 32 minutes in each game while converting almost 50 percent on third down (12 of 25) with not turnovers.

"I truly feel like we've been taking it one play at a time. Taking what the defense gives us," Mixon said. "Everyone has been solid. I feel like everybody has been playing and keying off each other. Just with the execution and things like that as long as we can keep that up, it is going to keep on going and great things to come from that."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: The only player not participating in Thursday's practice was tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) …

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf), surfaced on the injury report and were marked as the only limited players …

Summing up how well they've played is the last snap quarterback Joe Burrow took last Sunday against Kansas City, needing to keep the clock going as it clicked under two minutes. He gunned his third-and-11 special delivery through a mail slot to wide receiver Tee Higgins just as he took a shot. The man has been squeegeeing windows completing 69 percent of his passes.

"Third-and-11, you've got to wait for him a little bit to get down the field when you're running a slant, because if you hit that, the first window was a little muddy," Burrow said this week. "If you throw it in that first window, you might not get the first down. So I felt like I had to hold it for just an extra tick to try to let him get down the field and clear that first window and trust Tee to make the play in a contested situation." …

Speaking of time of possession, only four teams have a better average than the Bengals' 32:00. One of them is Cleveland, third best at 32:6. The Bengals are 13-0 in the last 13 games they've led at the end of the first quarter. The Browns are 4-4, but 4-2 if leading heading into the fourth quarter.