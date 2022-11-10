A Long Look At Joe Mixon's Long Run As Bengals Poised For Season's Final Dash

Translation. Right guard Alex Cappa (who has been terrific all year) and right tackle La'el Collins (finding his crafty veteran sea legs just in time) teamed to swallow up three technique Matt Ioaninidis.

Left tackle Jonah Williams pulled to the right and blew up linebacker Frankie Luvu off the edge. Rookie left guard Cordell Volson also pulled to the right and picked off defensive end Marquis Haynes, Sr., while Karras cooled off a guy coming off a 12-tackle game in tackle Derrick Brown.

Mixon, starting to the left of Burrow in the shotgun, took a step to the left and then countered, flashing to the right while taking the handoff, blowing between Collins, now on his left, and Williams, now on his right opening up the right edge.

Then, downfield, tight end Mitchell Wilcox suddenly surfaced after he lined up the widest to the right. He tied up safety Myles Hartsfield just long enough so when Hartsfield came off, Mixon was able to jet past his dive.

"A lot of hard blocks (but) it puts the defense in one-on-one situations and we all executed our one-on-ones," Karras says.

Wilcox was a busy man Sunday. The Bengals are primarily a three-receiver team with Hayden Hurst at tight end. But with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) missing his second game, Wilcox played a lot more with Hurst and the other tight end, Devin Asiasi, when the Bengals used more multiple tight end sets than usual.

"We knew we could out on these guys," Wilcox says. "You get nasty."

Still, the counter came out of four receivers spread with Wilcox the lone receiver on the right.

"Not a direct downhill run because you've got two pullers," Callahan says. "But it's gap-scheme related. It's meant to hit a little more downhill.

"It's an easy (shot) gun run. Did a better job of mixing it up this week. Mixing the pass game in the gun that matches the run formations and all that. It's a generally a pass formation that we ran it out of. The tight end's open, he's not attached to the core. It goes both ways. You try to sell pass formations and run the ball. You try to show run formations and pass the ball. Mix them up together and it makes it hard on the defense."

Callahan says they've run four or five different versions of the counter this season. But this exact one? They did run one a lot like it in last year's AFC title game.