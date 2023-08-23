Joe Mixon's Leadership Style On Display As Bengals Offensive Line Bonds

Cordell Volson, the Bengals' gargantuan and gifted left guard, couldn't quite digest what someone had just relayed to him.

Joe Mixon, along with Tyler Boyd the offense's most tenured Bengal, had just said Volson can be a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer even though he's just two years into his career.

(OK, here's exactly what Mixon said earlier this week:

"I'm a very big fan of Cordell Volson just to make it clear because I just love everything about him. He filled in a big void last year and just since day one, he's been a pro. Since day one, he walked in and he always looks to get better. He's always picking Ted (Karras') and Alex Cappa's (brain) and just the relationship that me and him have together, it's a great thing … I think he's going to be around a long time and I believe that as long as he's on the right track of doing what he's doing he's a potential Hall of Famer.")

"Wow. That's a really big compliment. I don't even know how to take that," Volson said. "Obviously, I'm not even close to that."

But it does show just how close Mixon is to his offensive line in a relationship that reflects his leadership style. Some lead by example. Some lead by presence. Mixon leads by personality, a bubbly and contagious force that infects the locker room and offense. If Joe Burrow is the soul of the Bengals of the 2020s, Joe Mixon is the heart.

"I love him as a teammate," said Volson, once he recovered. "He runs extremely hard. He's someone who has been really good to us. Just giving us his best. I really appreciate that. He takes care of us."

It must be a Norman, Okla., thing, the hometown of head coach Zac Taylor. Both Mixon and Taylor have an innate ability to negotiate locker rooms fraught with the potentially toxic brew of ego and talent. New Bengals Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. played with Mixon in Norman at the University of Oklahoma and has been watching him take care of his linemen since he can remember.

"Back then it was college stuff," Brown says. "You know, Chili's, Applebee's. He'd take us out to eat."

Now it is the pros and Volson says it is at the high end. Now that the season is about here, Mixon can soon be found hosting his O-line dinners at Cincinnati five stars like Jeff Ruby's and Council Oak.

"We appreciate that," said Volson, a large 6-7 vat poured with 325 pounds of concrete who is said to have the lowest body fat on the line.

When Mixon re-structured his contract last month and took a hit, Brown called him, "The best teammate I've had on all three levels." He thinks he's matured as a man, but he sees the same guy. This is Brown's third stop in the league and when he heard that Mixon has been known to convene weekly informal meetings with his line on Fridays, Brown called that "very rare. That's the stuff that makes him special." But it also doesn't surprise him.