Quick Hits: Joe Mixon Quietly Racking Up Grades And Yards As He Shuffles Bengals Record Book; Joe Burrow Dispensing Advice, Not Milestones

While Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave the ball for his club record 14th catch to his dad after Sunday's game in Arizona, running back Joe Mixon planned on getting tips from his dad on pass blocking.

It must be working. Pro Football Focus has Mixon not allowing a pressure since the opener and has him successful on 23 of 25 passes in a category long considered a weakness for the Bengals bell cow.

Not only has PFF noticed, so has the guy he's protecting.

"He's really taken a step, I think," said quarterback Joe Burrow after Wednesday's practice. "He's running the ball hard like he always does. He's drastically improved in his pass protection. He's doing that great this year. He just needs to continue to do what he's doing. He's playing really well."

It's fitting Burrow is the guy calling him out because he's why Mixon has tried to dial it up in his seventh season by dialing in.

"Just taking ownership of it," says Mixon of the difference. "We've got a multi-million dollar quarterback we have to protect. You have to hone in on the details of that. With that being said, that speaks for itself. "

Mixon says his father, John Mixon, a one-time Northern California high school basketball player of the year who played some college safety and linebacker at Troy, has helped him iron out details, well as running backs coach Justin Hill. He says he talks to his dad pretty much after every game.

"My dad's not a person to grade things that you do," Mixon said. "He looks at the weaknesses or something that he can critique in your game. He and my running backs coach Justin have done a great job with technical things and getting the proper strikes down, the proper technique down, inside out strikes. I think they've done a great job. It's definitely benefitted me and I have to just keep honing in on the details."

But don't forget the ball carrier Joe Mixon. At 66 yards per game, Mixon is on track for what may be the quietest 1,152-yard season in Bengals history. And if it was a 16-game season, it would still be 1,050. On 3.9 yards per carry, they aren't glittering numbers. And he was stopped two straight times on the Cards 1.