Joe Mixon Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Dec 30, 2019 at 04:24 PM
NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Cincinnati. (NFL LCC/NFL)

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of six players nominated for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week following his performance against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Mixon in Week 17 rushed for a career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals defeat the Browns 33-23. Mixon finished the season with 1,137 rushing yards, becoming the first player with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons since Cedric Benson in 2010-11.

FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize top-performing quarterbacks and running backs through the FedEx Air & Ground Awards. Voting for this week's nominees is open until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter using the NFL published polls.

As part of FedEx's continued commitment to deliver support to service members and their families, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO on behalf of each winner through FedEx Cares. The $4,000 donation will support USO Pathfinder, which provides resources and personalized services to assist service members and military spouses in their transition back to civilian life.

Vote here to make Mixon a first-time recipient of the award.

