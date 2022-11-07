Mixon, Bengals Fly Into Bye With Eye On Another Run

It's the first time Mixon has hit 100 since he went for a career-high 165 against Pittsburgh last Nov. 28 and everyone was trying to figure out why.

"Zac stuck to it," is how Mixon said it. "Basically, everybody was firing off on all cylinders and executing it. Right hat placement and things like that. How can you not call it again if he's hitting and gashing them like that? It's a great feeling."

Mixon agreed that they mixed it up a little more than usual. A little more pulling and trapping. A little more pinning and pulling. A few more heavy sets. Tight ends Mitch Wilcox and Devin Asiasi ended up playing a combined 63 snaps, but they were playing a lot before the benches emptied and helped his biggest runs. Wilcox had a huge block on Mixon's longest run of the day, a 29-yarder.

But it always seems to be a chicken-and-egg question. When they run the ball well, is it because they're running it well or because they keep running it? Mixon said he and Taylor haven't talked about carries.

"We're all professionals, we know what we have to do. Everybody has a job and we're all on the same page. Most important is coming out with a victory and we did that today," Mixon said. " The fact we stayed true to the game, we'll always do that. I'm living in the moment."

For the moment, Mixon mirrors a bit of his offense. In the last month, there had been whispers. There are always whispers when a running back gets into his sixth season and he's at 3.3 yards per carry. Never mind the offensive line had been re-built and it's a pass-first team.

There were still the whispers. Where was the old make-em-miss jump cut? Where was that game-breaking pass catcher? Ask the eighth pick in the last draft, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, still screwed into the Paycor turf as Mixon left him on the left edge on his 14-yard touchdown for the record fifth. You know you're hot when you can see it before it happens.

"I just remember pressing the line of scrimmage and the (offensive line) getting them blocked off and sealed off. We had a hat-on-a-hat and then I just saw the corner right there and I was like if I make him miss and get around the edge, I know I'm going to score," Mixon said. "(That's) literally what I was thinking pre-snap and what happened post snap. I just pressed the hole, made a jump cut, stiff-armed the corner and was off to the races. I knew if I got rolling, they weren't going to catch me."

Ask chirping Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson when Mixon split out wide on the last play of the half, a third-and-ten from the 12. Mixon saw Burrow scrambling to the right sideline and spun Henderson around as he boxed out his own sideline in the end zone.