Joe Mixon Eyes Another Run

With an eye to making their third straight playoff appearance, the Bengals on Friday re-structured the contract of running back Joe Mixon in the hopes he'll pad his numbers as the franchise's all-time leading postseason rusher.

As the Bengals prepare for their first training camp practice on July 26, they continue their efforts to keep together the team that has been to the last two AFC title games and is the two-time defending AFC North champions. While a potential contract extension for quarterback Joe Burrow grabs the headlines, the Bengals made sure they retained one of his biggest weapons, one of their most productive players ever and one of the most popular players in head coach Zac Taylor's locker room.

Peter Schaffer, Mixon's agent and a veteran NFL rep who counts Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders as a client and first worked a deal with the Bengals five years before Mixon was born, knows the immense challenges of roster building in the 30 years of the salary cap era.

"More than anything in his career, Joe wants to win a Super Bowl," Schaffer says. "He loves the Bengals. He loves Cincinnati. He knows they're one of the few teams that have a chance to win it all. He's a team guy first and we wanted to make sure we got a deal that was good for everyone."

Each time he met the media this spring, Zac Taylor insisted Mixon, a captain and one of the team leaders he values as much as playmakers, would be with the team he joined in 2017 as a second-rounder out of Oklahoma.

"I think we've got a great relationship with Joe," Taylor said back in late May. "I've appreciated how he's come into the building every single day and just worked hard.

"He's a guy I enjoy being around and we're counting on him."