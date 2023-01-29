Key Matchups At A Glance For Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game Re-Match

BENGALS C TED KARRAS VS. CHIEFS DT CHRIS JONES: Compare the number of words spoken and said about the ankle Mahomes injured and the knee Karras tweaked during last Sunday's AFC Divisionals. Not even close, but in a very large sense Karras practicing every day full is just as big for the Bengals as Mahomes going full is for the Chiefs. Karras has kept the integrity of the pocket since he arrived to do exactly that this season and here's the biggest test as Jones brings in his monstrous 15. 5 sacks in along with his NFL-best pressures by a defensive lineman. Jones didn't have a sack in the Bengals' win last December (the Chiefs only had one) and he's playing with some pressure. He's still looking for his first postseason sack in his 14th playoff game.

"The first thing that makes Jones so good is he's very tall (6-5), probably the tallest interior tackle in the NFL," Karras said last week. "He has very good football savvy. Very good play strength and a good get-off.

"(In the last Chiefs game) we had a lot of great individual performers and we were together in protection. Getting a double on him when we got the chance."