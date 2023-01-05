Bengals Leadership On Display As It Embraces Damar Hamlin's Fight And The Season's Next Step

Burrow saw it because Burrow sees everything.

"I was proud in that moment to be playing for a guy like Zac," Burrow said after the walk-through. "He handled it as good as you can in that position, and as well as, you know, the medical professionals, the doctors and trainers from both sides. It was a pretty immediate reaction to what was going on. And I was proud of all the people involved in the situation to get out there and do their jobs to try to save him."

Taylor revealed Wednesday exactly what McDermott told him he needed.

"Once you get wind Buffalo needs to talk about it a little bit more particularly Sean, that's why I went over there," Taylor said. "When the first thing that came out of Sean's mouth was, 'I need to be at the hospital with Damar,', that's kind of a no-brainer for everyone involved in the conversation to separate and let the NFL take the next steps. Which they did."

Burrow also showed the leadership that has made him a football legend in diverse worlds ranging from Ohio schoolboys to Cajun lore as he chisels his pro legacy. When the coaches sent their teams back to their locker rooms to get a temperature Taylor and McDermott already knew, Burrow gathered his fellow captains to walk to the Bills locker room and talk to the Buffalo leaders.

"I wasn't sure what the right thing to do was," said Taylor of his first reaction when he saw his guys coming down the hall. "When you saw both those groups interacting, you immediately knew that was the right decision. I think both sides needed that. Both sets of players, the leaders on the teams, for them to come together, I just stood back and watched. You could tell that's something both locker rooms needed.

"I'm appreciative our captains responded that way and that was the thought to do that."

Like his head coach, Burrow just wanted to make sure everyone was feeling the same thing.

"I know they didn't want to go back out there either. So we just wanted to make sure they knew we felt that same way as they did," Burrow said. "Nobody wanted to continue to play the game in a situation like that. You know, I know how everybody would be feeling in our locker room if it was one of our guys, and I know how we were feeling when it was one of their guys. So it was a scary, emotional night.

And the fact that Taylor was already in front of the Buffalo locker room is exactly what Ball is talking about. When the referees came to the Bengals locker room looking for Taylor, Ball pointed them to Buffalo.

"He didn't want people to have to be running back and forth talking to each other," Ball said. "He was down there already … That's communication… That was natural. That was genuine."