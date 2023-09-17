First Takes: Joe Burrow Waiting To See How Calf Feels; Charlie Jones Turns Pacman Tape Into TD

Sep 17, 2023 at 05:54 PM
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Joe Burrow 091723
Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Ravens-Bengals game on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens he's not sure how his sore right calf is going to respond after he limped off the field throwing a four-yard touchdown pass (off his back foot of that calf) to wide receiver Tee Higgins on the team's last offensive snap.

Burrow, who missed most of training camp when he strained the same calf late in the second practice, worked on the calf furiously while backup Jake Browning warmed up. He said the plan was for him to return if they got the ball back, but he also said it's sore and isn't sure how it's going to feel as they prepare for next Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium against the Rams.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel the next couple of days. We'll have to wait and see."," he said. "It's pretty sore right now, but no telling how it's going to feel so I think we're going to take it day by day."

He said he tweaked it on the play before the touchdown as he moved out of the pocket and threw an incompletion in the end zone to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

