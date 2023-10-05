Quick Hits: Joe Burrow The Leader Speaks And Bengals Listen; Joey Franchise Hopes To Pocket Mobility; 'He Never Shows His Cards'

Maybe Joe Burrow's strained right calf has prevented him from moving around the pocket with his usual deftness, but it hasn't stopped him from stepping up in the Bengals locker room.

From Athens to Arizona, where the Bengals play Sunday (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), Burrow has always been the leader of his team and so he was in the palpable moments after Sunday's 27-3 loss in Nashville when he spoke to his mates.

"Since I've been here, the few times he has spoken up the timing has been right. The message has been clear," said Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. after Wednesday's practice.

"It was a great message for moving forward and what we need to do. Our execution and standard. He's a vocal leader in the moment, but he's not a rah-rah guy. He's genuine, he's authentic. When someone needed to speak, he was the one who spoke up and it was awesome."

During his Wednesday press conference, Burrow said he did have something to say Sunday and he kept it in-house.

"You've always got something to say. Especially after a situation like that," Burrow said. "Obviously, I'll keep that between us in that locker room, but we put it to bed."

Nobody was looking to wake up his trust, either. But he was heard.

"There's a lot of respect for him," said safety Michael Thomas, a captain last year now on the practice squad. "If you ever feel like something needs to be said, more than likely you're not the only one that feels that way. It's great our quarterback did it. I think a bunch of our leaders have stood up and said some stuff. It was right on time and the message was heard by the whole team."

Long snapper Cal Adomitis, a captain at Pitt where was president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, knows something about leadership and he has seen it in Burrow.

"He had some things to say. Whenever he talks, everybody listens. I think great leaders don't have to talk all the time," Adomitis said. "When words need to be said, he definitely says them. It sunk in with everybody and we're ready to take it and run with it. The type of person he is and player he is, everyone respects what he does. He's earned everyone's respect."

His public message on Wednesday was one of resilience delivered by the underrecruited Ohio small school quarterback and college transfer who overcame it all.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks, that's for sure," said Burrow, asked if this is the toughest stretch of a tough football life. "We're going to get through it. We've got tough, resilient guys in there. We've got mentally tough guys who have been through a lot, so we know how to handle these situations. It's tough right now. But we're going to get through it.