Bengals Offense Seeks Consistency That Marked Super Bowl Run

CLEVELAND _ Joe Burrow, who took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season in his second year, has conquered everything but the Browns and Halloween.

Last year, he lost on Halloween and the next week got rocked by Cleveland with an opening-drive interception before steadying the ship for one of the most riveting playoff runs of recent NFL vintage.

On Monday night at First Energy Stadium, it all happened on the same day when Halloween came and went without the Bengals scary offense and Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett stepping out of central casting as the ultimate AFC North werewolf roaming on both edges. He terrorized them with 1.5 of their five sacks, hit Burrow three other times and deflected the biggest pass of the night thrown by Burrow or Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"He is one of those elite of the elites in the league, so he is always going to go out there and make plays," Burrow offered graciously. "You have to try to limit his impact on the game, but it is always hard with that guy."

But it is now officially a heated rivalry. Garrett made sure of that in his postgame bonfire.

"I don't know if it's (Burrow) saying the sacks are underrated or the (Bengals) wide receivers talking about our defensive backs," Garrett said. "But I guess they just light a fire in us and we are able to get after them a little differently. Burrow and I are cool off the field, but in between the goal line and me, he is going to have to take that L."

A week after going into the history books with 481 yards passing, Burrow couldn't get half that in a 32-13 loss to the Browns that stunned them into 0-3 in the AFC North. They are 4-4 and the game matched a season the Bengals haven't been able to find that rhythm and groove of the postseason.

"To be honest, we needed a spark and we didn't get one," said running back Joe Mixon. "The defense the last seven, eight games, they've been playing their ass off and as an offense we have to be better to help these guys. We came out and beat ourselves."