Joe Burrow Covers Another Bengals Memory

Young enough to have a great feel for the game and its players. Yet old enough to know the weight of an S.I. cover story on one of the game's shiny new faces.

"It's my fifth one and they all mean the world to me," Orr says. "Every time you step in the batter's box to do one of these, you feel the pressure because of all the writers that came before you. The great ones you grew up idolizing."

This is Orr's first cover story for an NFL Preview (the last two have featured other hot young quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott) and he plans on ordering about 30 of them. Breer says he wanted to work at S.I. for the same reason he read the magazine as a kid. To take people where few could go.

Orr obliges. He tells not only Burrow's story, but weaves it together with the background music of Cincinnati, Bengals history supplied by club president Mike Brown, the team's impact on the community exemplified by head coach Zac Taylor handing out game balls at bars and various sketches of teammates and other characters in the cast.

S.I is used to examining Bengals quarterbacks on the cover but this is the first one who is healthy. They got Burrow back in June, post-knee and pre-appendix. It's also Burrow's second time on the cover after the Dec. 2, 2019 issue wondered "From average Joe to No. 1 Pro? (it could happen)," during the last days of his dream season at LSU.

(And it did.)

On Aug. 7, 1989, in the training camp after his Super Bowl appearance, Boomer Esiason was on a cover asking, "Can Boomer Bring It?" with the observation, "Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason tests his ailing arm."