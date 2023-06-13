Quick Hits: Burrow Senses Bengals' Rising Urgency; Ja'Marr Sticks With Joey B As NFL's Best; O-Line Depth: 'A Lot Of Guys Have Played A Lot Of Ball'

JONAH RETURN: The appearance of Jonah Williams at Tuesday's first of three mandatory minicamp practices gave the first full view of the deepest offensive line in head coach Zac Taylor's five seasons. Williams is still rehabbing after his medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction, a procedure attaching the inside part of the kneecap to the femur, and isn't on the field. But he says he's close to 100 percent and plans to be ready late next month for the first practice of training camp.

With Taylor saying Williams is moving to a right tackle competition to make room for four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. at left, that gives the Bengals eight offensive linemen who have started at least one NFL season and ten who have started at least one playoff game. And that's with just one rookie, Washington guard Jaxson Kirkland.

"That's the thing about this group that's very unique," Brown said after Tuesday's practice. "And they didn't draft anyone and even Jaxson Kirkland, an undrafted rookie, is a very good player. A lot of guys in that room have played on Sundays. Starters in this league with big chips on their shoulders. Go down the list. Everyone is somewhat experienced.

"I definitely feel the communication among the other guys. They've played so much football together, you kind of know how to communicate in the heat of the battle. With me being a new face, it's my responsibility to pick up where they left off and the fact they've been together allows me to learn fast."

Williams and Brown talked once briefly before the minicamp and again before Tuesday's practice. Brown said it was pretty much a mutual reach-out.

"It's about being in the same O-line room fighting for one goal. Just trying to get to know him, his approach, and his thought process to the system," Brown said. "Jonah's a competitor. I'm familiar with his game and his approach. I've got a ton of respect for him. He works his tail off."

There's a competition at right tackle because La'el Collins is still rehabbing January's reconstructive ACL surgery. Jackson Carman, also making the switch from left, is running first team this week and Collins says the more the merrier as the first of three starting offensive linemen who went out in successive weeks last year in the last two regular-season games and first playoff game.

"Each and every day, everybody is going to bring out the best in everybody. Ultimately, he's going to make his team better," Collins said. "Everybody is going to contribute at some point. Jonah's a pro. Since I came here last year and have gotten to know him, every day he goes about it the right way."

Collins doesn't know when he'll return. It would appear Opening Day is a long shot given the surgery was a little more than five months ago, but he did have a good day Tuesday, when he said for the first time ran pushing the sled.

"We have a lot more experience. Even the young guys. We have a lot of guys here that have played a lot of ball," Collins said. "It's a great feeling to have. Experience is the best teacher."

Center Ted Karras feels it in the middle, where the interior is about to begin its second straight preseason together as left guard Cordell Volson heads into his second season.

"Miles (ahead of last year). At this point Cordell wasn't even in the lineup," Karras said. "The biggest commodity in the NFL is continuity. We all have to stay healthy, knock on wood, and play our best when it counts the most down the stretch.