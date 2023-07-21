Bengaldom At High Tide As Legends Ride Wave With Burrow's NFL Power Team

"The great grand-daughters of the great Paul Brown are right in the mix and their mom has taught them well," said Esiason, who respected his boss so much he wrote 'P.B.' on his helmet when the Bengals founder died in 1991. "They're going to be great stewards of this franchise moving forward for many, many, many years to come … They've morphed into the century now of the NFL.

"They have one of the best stadiums in the league. And when they do win and they have great players like we did back in the '80s and during Marvin Lewis's time there, too, when they were winning with Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton, you saw the fans come out and support the team and now the fan base is rabid because they have some of the best players at their respective positions in the NFL."

The good times are rolling. Lewis, who revived the franchise at the turn of this century to start his club-record 16 seasons and four division titles as head coach, is also back on the scene five seasons after coaching his last game in Cincinnati.

Along with several alumni, Lewis has been invited to the Hall of Fame induction and plans to attend the Riley reception. He'd also like to get back for Johnson's Ring ceremony, although his job as Arizona State special adviser figures to prevent it. That's why he wasn't here last year when his franchise right tackle and locker room anchor Willie Anderson went into the Ring.

"I think it's a cool thing. Last year Willie, this year Chad," Lewis said. "What a fine, fine player he was. How explosive he was, just making plays for us. I'll never forget the first time I took him and T.J. (Houshmandzadeh) to speak at a school and after they told me their stories I told them, 'You guys are lucky you're even in the NFL.'"

But another blast from the past thinks he'll be able to make the Ring ceremony. Grambling head coach Hue Jackson, the Bengals wide receivers coach who oversaw the two-time 1,000-yard duo of Johnson and Houshmandzadeh, constantly keeps in touch with both of them. Johnson calls him a father figure.

"I'll be there. For him? I'll be there. You have to get me a ticket so I can be on the field," Jackson said. "Because it's Chad. No question he's the best receiver I ever coached. But he's a more special person than people know. He's got beautiful kids, a beautiful soon-to-be wife. You get fired up about that for him. He worked at those things. They just didn't happen."

A rich team history intersecting with maybe the best team in history has struck a chord with old warriors like Esiason.