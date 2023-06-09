Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's Legend Goes Yard; Jungle To The Hall Set For Saturday On The Banks

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose favorite baseball player growing up is the Reds' Ken Griffey Jr., kept tacking on to his own legend this week when he heralded the arrival of the guy who could be the next Cincinnati icon with his four batting practice homers at Great American Ballpark.

A few hours later for real, Elly De La Cruz drilled his first big-league homer.

"I should go over there more often," said Burrow the next day as he pondered a script straight out of an '80s baseball movie featuring Will Benson winning it on a blast that walked-off the Dodgers with his own first big-league shot.

The Natural or Field of Dreams, take your pick. Seamless Joe ("If he comes, they will build it") delivered again even though the last time he swung a bat had been …. ?

"Puberty," Burrow said. "I was hoping I could hit it out. I wasn't sure, but it was nice."

Burrow and about a dozen of his teammates went across the street from Paycor Stadium to try their hand at the summer game and found themselves in the middle of a full-blown Reds revival. Burrow, three years removed from being the NFL Draft's overall pick, got to shake hands with De La Cruz, the game's top prospect, and some other players as the two clubs mingled at the batting cage. Sticking to the script, after Burrow signed a football for him, Tyler Stephenson also went yard against L.A.

"Our batting practice set the tone," said slot cornerback Mike Hilton with a smile as he talked through a couple of his gap shots. "All it takes is one of two guys to change the culture, change the organization. They might be on the right track."

Burrow had a lot of help turning around the Bengals in becoming one of the faces of his sport. Just like the Dodgers' Mookie Betts, who fittingly led off the Burrow game with a blast of his own.

"What can't he do?" asked his new left tackle Orlando Brown, who was standing behind the plate when Burrow went back-to-back over the left-field wall. "He's just somebody when he does something he does it at a high level. He's such a competitor. He loves to show out. I respect the hell out of that."

When Burrow threw out the first pitch at 2022 Reds Opening Day with his first public throw since Super Bowl LVI, his dad reminisced about his son's baseball prowess growing up in Reds Country in Athens, Ohio.