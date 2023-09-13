Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's History Of Bouncing Back; More Ravens; Hair-Raising Questions

History says Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow always seems to bounce back big and that's what they need in Sunday's Paycor Stadium opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Ravens.

Three of his four lowest passer ratings have been uncorked in openers, with last Sunday's 52.2 in Cleveland the lowest. But in the next game he has a combined 98 passer ratings with seven touchdowns and an interception. The Bengals are 1-2, but both were tight losses on the road.

"Long season. Everybody has bad games," said Burrow after Wednesday's practice. "That's going to happen, and what makes you who you are and hopefully makes you the player that you are is how you respond to games like that and how consistent can you be afterwards."

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says Burrow is the same after a good game as he is after a bad game. Burrow re-paid the compliment to Callahan and head coach and play-caller Zac Taylor, while highlighting the work of quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher and offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

"Honestly, I think that's why we've been able to overcome a lot of adversity here. We've started slow some. We've had stretches of a couple of losses in a row, but nobody ever panics," Burrow said. Coaches don't panic, players don't panic. And like I said, it starts with Zac. He's the same every week. We're going to come in and get our work done. Have fun and go perform on Sundays."

_Burrow has not lost to the Ravens at Paycor in two regular-season games and one Wild Card Game and it's his first home matchup against Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After his Bengals-record 525 yards against them in 2021, the two games last year were grind jobs.

"They run the ball really well on offense, so it limits your possessions, and then their defense is tough, physical," Burrow said. "They are very sound in their scheme. They do a great job of sending blitzes at you that you don't see on tape before. They have a lot of great week-to-week gameplan stuff, so you have to be able to adapt well to it. They've got good players, good coach, good scheme.

On Sunday, the Ravens blitzed the same 14 times as Cleveland did on Sunday, although for the Browns it represented nearly 40 percent of the plays while for Baltimore it was 26 percent. That's a little bit more than what the Ravens did last year at 21 percent. In the last two games last season, according to PFF, they came at him 15 percent of the time in the season finale and then jacked it up to 28 percent in the playoffs.

There's a belief that until Burrow proves his calf is 100 percent, teams are going to blitz him, even though last year he tattered blitzes for a 114.7 passer rating, second-best against the blitz. Burrow was just three of 12 vs. the blitz in Cleveland, PFF said.

"We didn't handle it well on Sunday," Burrow said. "Obviously, we didn't handle much well on Sunday, so you live and you learn."

And then there's always the question of what's a blitz and the way the Browns used middle linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, wearing the odd looking No. 6.

"I don't think Cleveland blitzes as much as you think because No. 6 is just filling," said center Ted Karras. "A fast-fill guy. You can say they blitzed nearly 40 percent in quotes. I think it was more run-fit strategy for the MIKE to run right through when he reads run. We'll get a lot of different stuff. Especially the way we run our offense with spread-out formations. There are lines moving, blitzes, trying to create one-on-ones."