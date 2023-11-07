Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's Blistering Month Leads NFL; Ja'Marr Chase Managing Back Soreness; Joe Mixon's Big Play; How This Brotherly Shove Led To A Hire

JOLTIN' JOE: There is a sense that Zac Taylor is more conservative this year than last when it comes to fourth down and managing the game. Taylor said Monday he's not sure about that because it's not an overall philosophy driving it, but rather each situation dictated by that week's opponent and state of his own team that day.

(The Bengals are 3-for-9 on fourth down this year, 2-for-8 last year after eight games.)

When you've got a special teams unit that went into Sunday's game ranked eighth in the NFL and a defense that hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a month with the NFL's 10th best red-zone defenders going against the league's fifth best offense, it's easier to pass up a 60-yard field goal or punt away a fourth-and-two from the Bills 48 leading, 14-7, early in the second quarter.

"It feels like there were a lot more decisions last night than we've had overall," Taylor said Monday. "It hasn't been that many decisions over the course of the year that come down to that fringe area we were in. Maybe I feel like there have been fewer moments than years past."

But Callahan is sure that Mixon's game-ending five-yard freeze job on the great Von Miller on third-and three from the Bills 36 on the first play after the two-minute warning saved them from a severe angst of a decision. What if Mixon didn't get away from Miller and was dropped where he avoided the tackle? At the 41? That would have been a 59-yard field goal for Evan McPherson. Even if he was stopped a yard short at the 34, it's a 52-yarder and everyone knows what Allen did in 44 seconds in the playoffs two years ago in Kansas City.

"That decision just gets to float off into oblivion and we don't have to talk about it," Callahan said. "That was a big moment. Yeah, that was a big moment."

Mixon is used to big moments. Remember what he did himself in the playoffs in Kansas City two years ago when he owned overtime of the AFC title game,

"I thought that was an awesome moment to see his attention to the situation and knowing how important it was to stay in bounds without knowing that they had no timeouts, that if he got the first down the game was over," Callahan said. "He didn't know that. He just knows that 'I'm in a four-minute (offense) and I'm not trying to get out. I've got to try to keep this clock running.' … And was so disappointed he went out-of-bounds. Watch him after the play. It was just great to see his attention to that situation and how important it was that he was trying to do the right thing at the right time.