Joe Burrow's Bengals Remain A Favorite Of NFL Pundits: 'Right Back In The Mix'

The pundits are no different than Bengaldom. Everyone is wondering what they do with free-agent Tee Higgins, a two-time 1,000-yard receiver who had 100 yards in this game two years ago. Esiasion says they have to re-sign him and Volin agrees with the conventional wisdom that they'll at least give Higgins the franchise tag later this month.

And, everything is predicated on Burrow's health.

Charles Davis, the analyst on CBS' No. 2 crew that was seemingly a fixture at Paycor Stadium this past season, asked, "And please, for all of us, fans or not, can the quarterback be healthy in the preseason? He doesn't have to play in a game. He just has to be able to practice. That's all we're looking for."

But in the same breath he also said, "The rest of it, Duke Tobin and crew make the right moves. They've built up good depth along the way … I don't worry about the Bengals at all."

After leading the Bengals to a 4-3 finish with backup Jake Browning playing for Burrow and taking them to the doorstep of a third straight playoff appearance, Taylor's stock has risen nationally and organically. With the departures of Bill Belichick in New England and Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, Taylor has the fifth most playoff appearances in the AFC, trailing only Kansas City's Andy Reid, Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Baltimore's John Harbaugh, and Buffalo's Sean McDermott.

With Pete Carroll gone in Seattle, Taylor has coached the seventh most games in the NFL. And, at 5-2, Taylor has the second-best winning percentage among coaches with at least seven playoff games. Only the 49ers Kyle Shanahan (8-3) is better.

"Coming so close not having Joe Burrow and finishing with a winning season is a testament to their character," said Solomon Wilcots, the Bengals' Super Bowl XXIII safety, after he finished anchoring the NFL channel's "Opening Drive," on Sirius Radio. "It's something to be encouraged about, but they're not letting off balloons."