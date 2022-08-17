Joe Burrow Looks To Pull More Weight As He Begins Training Camp Team Drills

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have ruptured his appendix 22 days ago, but it hasn't burst his timeline in getting ready for the opener that is now 25 days away in Paycor Stadium against the Steelers.

As Burrow prepared to participate in Wednesday's 11-on-11 team drills for the first time since he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl back in February, he also met the press for the first time this training camp.

"My whole career has been coming back from speed bumps and adversity. I don't know anything else," said Burrow, straight off a walk-through. "It's just another speed bump in the way. It is what it is. Got to come back from it. You control what you can control and this is what we're dealing with right now."

What he's dealing with right now is making sure he's not altering his mechanics to compensate for the surgery and putting back on a significant amount of weight he lost. He wouldn't say how much he dropped, just that he's eating "everything," to get back where he was before the surgery.

He's also not putting a percentage on where he is on the road to 100 percent.

"I was feeling the best I had coming out of the offseason training. Now I have to get back to that," Burrow said. "Have to go back to the high school days when you're trying to gain 20 pounds in a couple of week span. So we're forcing it down as much as we can.