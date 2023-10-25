Quick Hits: Joe Burrow Returns From Bye On The Run; Healthy Bengals Offense Gets Good Sign With Limited Orlando Brown Jr.

JOE MOTION: He sounds confident about that mobility that is so needed on key downs. Third down and red zone are always, decisive areas, but maybe more so Sunday with the 49ers offense ranked third in red zone and sixth in third-down efficiency. The Bengals are 17th and 29th, respectively, as Burrow eases back to form.

"That's third down and red zone in a nutshell," Burrow said. "You can scheme up plays all you want, but defenses are really good and know how to take away what you're trying to do."

BLOOD AND GUTS: Center Ted Karras had to laugh Wednesday as the Burrow questions peppered him.

"I'm not on Joe Watch," Karras said with a smile after practice. "(But) He looks pretty good. We had a good, crisp day today. I think the biggest thing that came out of early in the season was that everybody knows how tough this guy is and he went out there and showed it."

Karras said it was not lost on the locker room that Burrow began the season hurt and 24 hours after signing the biggest contract in NFL history.

"When you see your guy who just signed a quarter of a billion dollar contract go out there on one leg and try to grind it for our for the team," Karras said, "because he knows the success of all of us … It's an 11-man unit, but it's predicated on his success. For him to go out there and show us that early in the season, he's a special guy."

UNDER CENTER SURFACES: Last week, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan hinted the Bengals, among the NFL leaders in shot-gun use, were ready to go under center more on short-yardage and goal-line now that Burrow is healthier. It comes in the wake of three stops when they needed a yard in the last two wins. According to fantasypoints.com, all of running back Joe Mixon's runs inside the foes' 5 have been out of shot gun with a 20 percent touchdown rate. Last year when Burrow was under center for those kinds of runs, the touchdown rate was 44%.

Burrow doesn't agree with the notion the shotgun can tip off defenses.