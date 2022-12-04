THE BOTTOM LINE

Last season the AFC Championship in Kansas City came down to the Bengals stopping the Chiefs in the red zone as the clock ran out in each half. It comes down to inside-the-20 again, as most games usually do, and nothing in the league has been hotter than the Bengals' second-ranked red zone offense. They figure to have the edge against a Chiefs defense ranked last in red zone defense. But KC head coach Andy Reid no doubt spent a good amount of time emphasizing it this week after the Chiefs offense went 1-for-6 in there during last Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

That included a Mahomes' interception, his second in the red zone this season. But he's already got 24 touchdowns in there of his NFL-leading 29 TD passes. Burrow doesn't have a red-zone pick this season (he hasn't thrown one in 364 days dating back to the Chargers game at Paycor) and has 14 of his 23 touchdown passes inside the red zone. That's the kind of stuff that's going to count Sunday.

Like Reid Xing and Oing against Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after the Chiefs failed to score touchdowns in both second halves last season. With a glittering .638 winning percentage, Reid has the fifth most wins of all-time with 242, but only two have come against the Bengals in seven games. And they're 18 years apart with the Eagles' Donovan McNabb beating the Bengals' Scott Mitchell in 2000 and Mahomes beating Andy Dalton in 2018. Now Reid comes in with the NFL's top-ranked offense and Anarumo's guys allowing more than 23 points just three times. But we're in the red zone again, where the Chiefs are sixth best in scoring touchdowns and the Bengals are sixth best in preventing them.

Burrow may be 2-0 vs. Mahomes, but he's facing a much better Kansas City pass rush and a much faster (and younger) secondary. The Chiefs are eighth in sacks per pass and a week after they cooled off Titans tackle Jeffery Simmons, the Bengals have to contended with Chris Jones, leading all interior players with ten sacks.

Next best on the club is old friend Carlos Dunlap with four sacks coming off the edge. His last one was the 100th of his career, putting him eighth on the active list. His first 82.5 came in 11 seasons with the Bengals before he was traded during the 2020 season. He's not just a third-down player in KC at age 33. He's playing 46 percent of the snaps. But next in sacks is cornerback L'Jarius Snead with 3.5.

The Chiefs are in the top ten in blitzing and QB takedowns, but the Bengals offensive line is improving enough that Burrow has been sacked just five times in the three-game winning streak. He'll be working against a fleet of rookie cornerbacks on a defense that is allowing the third highest passer rating (99.2) and the third most TD passes (22) in the league.