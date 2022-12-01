Matchup Of The Game: Burrow-Mahomes Beckon Another Paycor Classic

As a Denver assistant and later Manning's quarterbacks coach, Callahan saw only one side of those Athens-Sparta clashes. He's only seen one in this Athens-Texas matchup, but he's glimpsed plenty of Manning and Burrow to chart the similarities.

"Super focused. Concentration. Preparation top notch as always," Callahan says. "When it came time to perform in a big moment, he performed. Yeah, very similar styles."

Burrow may not get the MVP buzz Bengals fans wish, but he's certainly getting it in his own building that is ruled by quarterbacks. Bengals president Mike Brown quarterbacked Dartmouth, director of player personnel Duke Tobin played the position at Illinois and Colorado and UCLA's Callahan assists head coach Zac Taylor, a record passer at Nebraska.

As Taylor says, Burrow "is the perfect quarterback for us.'

"Maybe he doesn't have the 70-yard bomb that Josh Allen has or the crazy no-look pass that Patrick Mahomes has," Callahan says. "But he's playing the quarterback position the way that you want the quarterback to play the position. And I think he's at a level that I think is as good as anybody in football right now.

"There's not much separation between (Mahomes), Allen, Burrow, Lamar (Jackson)."

When it comes to Burrow and Mahomes, Callahan thinks maybe the biggest trait they share "is an incredible ability to create. Different styles, but that same ability to generate plays."

Still, Callahan remembers that second half in Kansas City when Burrow did his best Mahomes and escaped two or three sacks to improv first downs.

"Mahomes will be more improvisational with the different arm angles and all that," Lapham says. "Joe can do that and does do that, but he doesn't make a living off it. Mahomes is unbelievable. His body one way, his arm another, his head another. How do you do that?"

If Burrow is hanging under the radar when they talk about the best quarterbacks in the league, Lapham has an idea why. Ken Anderson's road roommate played in the Anderson-Ken Stabler matchups of the '70s pitting the Bengals efficient engineer against the swashbuckling long-bombing Raider.

Stabler always seemed to get more ink. He won a Super Bowl and went to the Hall of Fame, but he also threw 24 more interceptions than touchdowns and won three fewer NFL passing titles than Anderson, a guy that had three more touchdown passes and 62 fewer interceptions than Stabler.

Same type of thing with Dan Fouts of the Chargers. He played in a wide-open offense breaking all kind of records and went to the Hall of Fame and even though Anderson beat him in the biggest game of their lives, the AFC title game 40 years before the one of Burrow and Mahomes, he's still waiting to get into Canton.

All Hall of Fame worthy, Lapham says. But some styles get more attention.